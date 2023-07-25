 
WATCH: Shadab Khan's magic ball stuns batsman at MLC in US

By
Sports Desk

|July 25, 2023

Shadab Khan in action for the San Francisco Unicorns. — Twitter/@SFOUnicorns
Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan is making waves at the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Shadab, while representing San Francisco Unicorns, has taken five wickets in as many matches so far.

In the latest match against Texas Super Kings (TSK), one of Shadab's wickets went viral on social media.

The right-arm leggie bowled a perfect googly which pitched outside leg and pinged the top off in no time. Striker Mitchell Santner had no clue about this delivery and walked off straight away.

TSK chased down the last 80 with five balls remaining to win the contest against Shadab's team.

Shadab Khan shines on MLC debut

All-rounder Shadab was off to a glittering start in the inaugural edition of the MLC.

In the first match against MI New York, Shadab played an important role in his team's victory. After deciding to bat first, Aaron Finch-led Unicorns were 50-4 in seven overs. 

Shadab alongside former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson built up a strong partnership to take his team out of trouble. They both scored 129 runs off 58 balls with Shadab contributing 61 runs.

Shadab's 61-run knock was laced with four boundaries and five maximums.

The all-rounder gathered massive praise on social media for his top knock.

