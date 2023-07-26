Meghan Markle, Prince Harry returning to royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, are said to have decided to repair their fractured relationship with the palace after recent snubs and backlash.



King Charles younger son Harry is reported to be restless to make amends with his brother and other senior royals as he has allegedly telephoned Prince William for a truce.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly made their minds to stop hurling insults at their royal relatives as their narrative of disgracing their own people has been badly flopped even in the US.

Harry, according to an insider, could make a surprise trip to the UK to address the issues with an aim to reconcile with his father and brother after fresh blows.

The couple are going through a period of failure as their lucrative deal with the streaming giant has come to an end, and their Hollywood friends are also avoiding them and distancing themselves from the disgruntled royal and his wife Meghan.

Several reports have stated that the Sussexes are coming under increasing financial pressure to fund their lifestyle as lucrative deals begin to dry up. The couple's bumper deal with Netflix also "hangs in balance."

The Duke is reported to have recently reached out to his brother Prince William in order to discuss the possibility of the Sussexes returning to the UK.



But, some royal expert believe that the Sussexes' move to return to the royal family fold would be a "humiliation" for the couple.

Since stepping down from the monarchy, Meghan and Harry - who currently live in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - have launched multiple public attacks on the royal family through TV interviews and the Duke of Sussex's autobiography Spare.



Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Harry and Meghan taking a U-turn and rejoining the monarchy as working members would be a "humiliation" for the couple.



"This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks. It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry," said Fizwilliams.

The royal commentator added:"The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary."



Meanwhile, another royal author has recently claimed that Meghan would have been "horrified" by Harry reaching out to William and Princess Kate.

Another expert, Tom Bower, stated: "I don’t think he [Harry] can come back. He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion."