Kate Middleton, Prince William may stop Harry, Meghan's bid to return to royal family

Royal rift between Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry does not seem to be healed even after the Duke's alleged truce call.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior royals have totally lost their trust in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple's allegations against the royal family in their bombshell interviews, documentary and Harry's memoir Spare.

Harry and Meghan's return to royal family fold may also create problems for the newly crowned king who has already revealed his plans to go ahead with slimmed-down monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also not tolerate Harry and Meghan's existence in the family as the move could undermine William and Kate's efforts to project the positive image of the Firm.

Reconciliation between royal family and the Sussexes seems unlikely, and Harry's plea for truce may meet with rejection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's stunts have caused significant damage to the royal family, making it difficult for Harry to return to the fold.

Meanwhile, the former suits star is also not eager to return to her former life in London.

Despite all the crisis within the family, whispers of a potential ceasefire surfaced after Harry expressed his willingness to bury the hatchet and consider a return to London.

It's also being claimed that the future king could face a dilemma over funding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they return to the royal family fold.



The Prince of Wales receives around £24million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall and currently has a surplus which will diminish as he eventually funds his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, the surplus may disappear if the Sussexes return, according to a new report.