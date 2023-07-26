 
menu menu menu

Tobey Maguire gears to bring back 'Spider-Man' nostalgia?

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

The production if happened would be a treat for Tobey Maguires Spider-Man fans
The production if happened would be a treat for Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man' fans

Thomas Haden Church is upping the ante as he said Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire might come together for a new Spider-Man.

During an interview with Comicbook, the 63-year-old teased, "Well, back with Tobey, with Tobey, because that's who I started out with," adding, "There's always been something that's kind of — I've heard rumors that Sam Raimi was going to do another one with Tobey," he said. "If that happened, I would probably campaign to at least do a cameo."

Released in 2002, the franchise spanned three films featuring Maguire in the Spider-Man role. The actor recently reprised his character in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In other news, Tom Holland has also been revealed to be "lucky" to reprise Spider-Man in the next Marvel movie.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the star responded to the question of his next nemesis in the film; he replied, "That's a really tough question."

Adding, "I mean, Spider-Man has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world. I love the character. I love Spider-Man. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton faces backlash for her choice of jewellery

Kate Middleton faces backlash for her choice of jewellery
Cillian Murphy was considered for 'Oppenheimer' in 2014's TV series

Cillian Murphy was considered for 'Oppenheimer' in 2014's TV series
Meghan Markle split will be 'better' for Prince Harry in many 'respects' video

Meghan Markle split will be 'better' for Prince Harry in many 'respects'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings
Prince Harry, Meghan heading to marriage 'counselling' amid divorce rumours

Prince Harry, Meghan heading to marriage 'counselling' amid divorce rumours
Prince Andrew comes under fire as court documents reveal new shocking details

Prince Andrew comes under fire as court documents reveal new shocking details
Prince Andrew must be 'shipped off' to a small village after new shocking revelations

Prince Andrew must be 'shipped off' to a small village after new shocking revelations
Meghan Markle name eliminated from Archie's birth certificate: Report video

Meghan Markle name eliminated from Archie's birth certificate: Report
Kate Middleton, Prince William may stop Harry, Meghan's bid to return to royal family

Kate Middleton, Prince William may stop Harry, Meghan's bid to return to royal family