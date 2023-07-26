Tobey Maguire gears to bring back 'Spider-Man' nostalgia?

The production if happened would be a treat for Tobey Maguire's 'Spider-Man' fans

Thomas Haden Church is upping the ante as he said Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire might come together for a new Spider-Man.



During an interview with Comicbook, the 63-year-old teased, "Well, back with Tobey, with Tobey, because that's who I started out with," adding, "There's always been something that's kind of — I've heard rumors that Sam Raimi was going to do another one with Tobey," he said. "If that happened, I would probably campaign to at least do a cameo."

Released in 2002, the franchise spanned three films featuring Maguire in the Spider-Man role. The actor recently reprised his character in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In other news, Tom Holland has also been revealed to be "lucky" to reprise Spider-Man in the next Marvel movie.

During an interview with Screen Rant, the star responded to the question of his next nemesis in the film; he replied, "That's a really tough question."

Adding, "I mean, Spider-Man has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world. I love the character. I love Spider-Man. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see."