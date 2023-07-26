Irina Shayk threw ‘more intense signals’ during PDA filled outing with Tom Brady

File Footage

Irina Shayk threw “more intense signals” during her shocking PDA filled outing with Tom Brady after she spent a night at his Los Angeles residence.

Analyzing the duo’s latest sighting showing Brady caressing Shayk’s face as they sat in a car, body language expert, Judi James, shared her take on their possible relationship.

Speaking to The Mirror, the expert said Shayk looked more interested in the athlete than him, however, she noted that it does not mean Brady is fully disinterested."

"Eye-gazing; knowing smiles and facial caressing aren’t normally performed by friends, even best friends, and these signals are all on display here as the couple sit in Tom’s car,” she said.

Explaining how serious this relationship looked, James said it was Shayk “who's throwing off the more intense signals here.”

This is the first time since Brady was seen mingling with another women after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen even though he was linked with Kim Kardashian two weeks ago but they were seen together.

"Tom does reciprocate facially and the face-touch gesture would be unusual between platonic friends unless he was wiping something messy from her face, and it’s unlikely she got Cocoa Pops stuck up there around her brow area,” James said of their appearance.

She went on to point out one more detail which shows Shayk was more interested in Brady, saying she was laying low in the car which is not normal in platonic relationships

"Despite the intimacy of facial touch, and if someone you’re just mates with does helpfully try to wipe a smear or smudge from your face the first instinct is usually to pull away and try to do it yourself, Tom’s gesture doesn’t look quite as committed as her look of apparent longing here,” James said.

"Loving touch usually involves the fingertips but Tom’s hand is turned backward, so he looks as though he’s just rubbing with his thumb, which is pretty casual as face touches go. There’s a lot of exchanged smiles going on between them."