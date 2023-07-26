Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew shot dead in ‘targeted attack’

Bullet-riddles vehicle of Aslam Abro. — author

Sindh MPA Aslam Abro’s brother and nephew were gunned down by unidentified assailants in a “targeted attack” in Karachi’s Defence Housing Society (DHA) Phase VII near Ayesha Mosque on Wednesday.

SSP South Asad Raza confirmed that the lawmaker’s brother Akram Abro, his son Shahryar Abro and another person named Irshad were killed while another man sustained bullet injuries when unidentified armed men riding on motorcycles and a vehicle targeted them earlier today.

The police officer also said that they recovered a licenced pistol from the victims, adding that no bullet was fired from inside the vehicle. It seemed that the attack was carried out after the victims’ recce, he added.

The SSP investigation revealed that two types of weapons were used in the attack. The police found spent shell casings of 9mm pistols and heavy weapons from the crime scene, he added.

He said that the assailants opened fire on the vehicle from all four sides. The victims, he added, were heading to DHA Phase VII from Khayaban-e-Shamsheer.

After being informed the police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Advocate Akram Abro was a member of the Sindh Bar Council and he practices law in Jacobabad. It is pertinent to mention here that the victim’s brother was elected to Sindh Assembly in 2018 on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket but he was expelled in 2021 for reportedly violating the party’s discipline during the Senate elections.

More to follow...