Blake Lively gets creative at Kensington Palace, personal touch to Her 2022 Met Gala dress display

Blake Lively recently made headlines for her impromptu fashion fix at the Crown to Couture exhibit in London's Kensington Palace. The Gossip Girl alum, known for her stylish appearances, shared the behind-the-scenes moment on her Instagram story.

In the video, Lively can be seen playfully jumping over the ropes at the museum to adjust the display of her renowned gown from the 2022 Met Gala. With a touch of humor, she captioned the post, "When you’re the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit. Happy almost Virgo season folx."

Blake Lively personally adjusts her 2022 Met Gala dress at a London exhibit, showcasing her DIY skills

Crouched down, the actress turned the inside of the dress to face outwards on its center part, demonstrating the transformation it underwent. To assist her in this endeavor, she had the help of jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

The Met Gala dress, which garnered much attention and admiration, is showcased at the exhibit alongside 200 other pieces. Notable outfits on display include Lizzo’s 2022 Met Gala Thom Browne look and Lady Gaga’s 2020 MTV Awards dress by Christopher John Rogers.

The exhibit at Princess Diana's former home doesn't just focus on contemporary fashion; it also delves into the historical aspect. It explores how the royals of the Georgian era in the 18th century have influenced rock and red carpet fashion.

During her visit to the exhibit, the mom-of-four also took the time to admire the crown that Lorraine Schwartz had designed for her to wear with the dress at the 2022 Met Gala. Lively expressed her awe in a follow-up post, where she shared a picture of herself smiling beside the display cabinet. She wrote, “This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace. I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels out. To see it memorialized like this… just. Wow. Something I’ll never forget.”