F1 Academy's Vision: All 10 teams to feature female drivers in dedicated series

Abbi Pulling during F1 Academy testing at Circuit Paul Ricard. ‘The F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally,’ says Stefano Domenicali. — Formula 1

Formula 1, in an attempt to promote gender diversity in motorsport, has announced to support an all-women series which has been hailed as a "landmark moment" in the sport by F1 Academy chief Susie Wolff.

The event will have all 10 F1 teams who have nominated one driver to compete in the series starting in the upcoming season.

F1 Academy, in collaboration with five teams - ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing, and Rodin Carlin - currently operates with three cars and three drivers each. Starting in 2024, 10 of the 15 drivers from these teams will receive support from F1 teams, further bolstering opportunities for young female talent in the motorsport world. The specific drivers and liveries participating in the series will be officially announced at a later date, as stated in F1's recent announcement.

Susie Wolff expressed her gratitude to the Formula 1 team for their unwavering support and their shared vision for this historic initiative.

She wrote in a tweet: "When I joined F1 Academy just under five months ago, I met with each Formula 1 Team Principal in Bahrain ahead of the Grand Prix to share our vision.

I made it clear that this wasn’t just a women’s initiative being run by a woman, but about advancing our sport as a whole."

Stefano Domenicali, the head of Formula 1, underscored the organisation's commitment to fostering real and lasting change to empower young female talent in the industry. He acknowledged that the project, known as F1 Academy, has gained significant traction and garnered immense support from across the F1 community.

Domenicali believes that this milestone decision exemplifies the impact the initiative is having, and with the continued dedication of individuals like Susie and the participating teams, they aim to achieve even greater success in the future.

In 2024, the F1 Academy will officially join the race calendar, propelling the series to new heights of global awareness and recognition. Having the F1 liveries prominently displayed on the grid during the all-women series will be a truly special and momentous occasion, symbolising a powerful commitment to equality and inclusivity in motorsport.

As the motorsport world takes a decisive stride towards levelling the playing field and promoting gender representation, this landmark decision by Formula 1 sets a precedent for the industry to encourage and empower female talent, ensuring that aspiring young girls can chase their dreams both on and off the race track.