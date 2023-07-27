 
menu menu menu

King Charles’ monarchy needs Prince William’s ‘meaningful’ insights to work

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

King Charles’ monarchy needs Prince William’s ‘meaningful’ insights to work
King Charles’ monarchy needs Prince William’s ‘meaningful’ insights to work

King Charles may have to rely on his son, Prince William, to help manoeuvre a key issue that his reign is facing.

The core working members of the royal family are preparing to head to worldwide tours scheduled for the next two years to keep the ‘Commonwealth intact.’

Their visits will be to key nations such as Australia, New Zealand and a number of Commonwealth realms in the Caribbean.

Given the resistance Charles has faced ever since ascending to the throne, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that the Royal Family would have to make “meaningful” considerations and Prince William will play a major role.

“Given the prevailing mood amongst many of the Commonwealth realms to ditch the monarchy, royal tours are going to be one the trickiest issues facing the Royal Family,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

She explained that maintaining links with the Commonwealth is going to be a “priority” and “a lot of thought needs to go into how these tours are presented.”

She added that “no one will want a repeat of the recent Caribbean tours.”

Of Prince William’s role, Bond explained that the “optics have got to be right, William especially will want things to look and feel different.”

She said, “I think he will want to be involved with the detail of tours, making sure there are no colonial vestiges and that tours are more meaningful, not set in the old, tried and tested routines.”

Bond further added that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex will also be taking some tours for “friendship and a spirit of cooperation for the greater good.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk chemistry ‘already off the charts’ after PDA filled outing

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk chemistry ‘already off the charts’ after PDA filled outing

Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director feels ‘devastated’ after singer’s death

Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director feels ‘devastated’ after singer’s death
Post Malone opens up about 'lifestyles changes' after daughter's birth

Post Malone opens up about 'lifestyles changes' after daughter's birth
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry served fresh blow to their popularity video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry served fresh blow to their popularity
Molly-Mae Hague returns to UK after fairytale proposal

Molly-Mae Hague returns to UK after fairytale proposal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reasons behind Malibu move laid bare video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reasons behind Malibu move laid bare
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' to get spinoff TV series

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' to get spinoff TV series

Kylie Jenner’s candid confession about breast surgery: ‘regrets it all’

Kylie Jenner’s candid confession about breast surgery: ‘regrets it all’
Ryan Reynolds was credited on Blake Lively 'rapport'

Ryan Reynolds was credited on Blake Lively 'rapport'