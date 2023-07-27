King Charles’ monarchy needs Prince William’s ‘meaningful’ insights to work

King Charles may have to rely on his son, Prince William, to help manoeuvre a key issue that his reign is facing.

The core working members of the royal family are preparing to head to worldwide tours scheduled for the next two years to keep the ‘Commonwealth intact.’

Their visits will be to key nations such as Australia, New Zealand and a number of Commonwealth realms in the Caribbean.

Given the resistance Charles has faced ever since ascending to the throne, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that the Royal Family would have to make “meaningful” considerations and Prince William will play a major role.

“Given the prevailing mood amongst many of the Commonwealth realms to ditch the monarchy, royal tours are going to be one the trickiest issues facing the Royal Family,” Bond told OK! Magazine.

She explained that maintaining links with the Commonwealth is going to be a “priority” and “a lot of thought needs to go into how these tours are presented.”

She added that “no one will want a repeat of the recent Caribbean tours.”

Of Prince William’s role, Bond explained that the “optics have got to be right, William especially will want things to look and feel different.”

She said, “I think he will want to be involved with the detail of tours, making sure there are no colonial vestiges and that tours are more meaningful, not set in the old, tried and tested routines.”

Bond further added that Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex will also be taking some tours for “friendship and a spirit of cooperation for the greater good.”