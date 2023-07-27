Slack back worldwide as platform digs what went wrong

The logo of Slack can be seen in this picture. — AFP/File

Hours after suffering a global outage, the professional messaging platform Slack has been restored and is now working properly across the globe, according to the Slack status page Thursday.

Slack went down Thursday worldwide leaving thousands of workers without communication, as most of them are not able to send or receive messages, bringing their operations to a partial halt.

This screenshot taken on July 27, 2023, shows Slack announcing the outage. — Slack Website

The people who rely on Slack for its communication were only seeing the old conversation as their messages could not be delivered.

There are companies around the world that lean on the instant messaging platform for their communications as after Covid-19, thousands of people started working remotely making it a crucial part of their professional lives.

In United Kingdon, the breakdown started Thursday around 10am UK time. According to tracking website Down Detector, it received a rapid spike in the number of reports of problems.

According to the Independent report, the official Slack status page was not updated after the outage started. So far, there has not been any update from the platform regarding its status and its outage though it often posts such technical issues on Twitter.

More than half an hour after the outage, Slack said it has come across the issue but could not still find the source of the problem.

“Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages in Slack,” the message on its official status page read.

"Slack experiencing an outage across the app. Users may be experiencing trouble with sending messages, using workflows, and various other actions in Slack."

“We’re investigating and will let you know as soon as we know more. We appreciate your patience in the meantime."

Numerous Twitter users took to social media and reported the issue.

A user wrote," Slack is down globally but their downtime page shows that they're up! What good monitoring system."