Prince Harry has ‘no idea’ of his social status: ‘A deluded man!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been bashed for having an inflated and grandiose sense of self.



Allegations and clapbacks about the couple’s delusion and allegedly grandiose sense of self have been shared by royal commentator Jennie Bond.

She broke it all down during one of her candid heart-to-hearts with OK magazine.

In the midst of that conversation, Ms Bond pointed out two factors.

Firstly that “they have a very grandiose and deluded idea of their status on the world stage,” she said.

“And, secondly, they are impervious to the sensitivities of the situation they have created by stepping back as working Royals and then firing volleys of allegations at the royal family from their Californian haven.”

Later into the chat, she branded the couple ‘insensitive’ for asking President Biden for exclusive use of his Air Force One, as well as having an inflated sense of their own depth and social status.

For those unversed with the situation, the couple was allegedly shot down because it may cause commotion and harm the President’s relationship with the palace.

According to the Daily Mail at the time, the request was met with an “immediate no” from the staff because it was allegedly a ‘non-starter’.