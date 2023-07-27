WhatsApp's new update to make users feel secure when receiving unknown texts

The picture shows a WhatsApp logo. — Unsplash

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday said that it was rolling out a new security update to make users feel safe when they receive a message from an unknown number.

According to WaBetaInfo, the new update is being released through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.16.6.

The safety tools are available for some beta testers who install the latest version of Android WhatsApp and will be rolled out to more users in the coming days.

WhatsApp, which keeps improving the user interface, also intends to bring useful tools to make people feel safe and secure when receiving messages from unknown phone numbers.

Users can always block or report unknown numbers, however, they are now being provided with some information regarding how to stay safe in chat by checking the profile name, the profile photo, and the country code of the phone number.

Apart from highlighting information about what users can do when receiving a text from someone unknown, the safety tools also make sure that the recipient remains unaware of whether their text has been read or not.

"This feature is especially useful when dealing with messages from unknown contacts and the 'read receipts' option is enabled," said the WhatsApp watcher.

If you ever receive a message from someone you don't know, the sender won't know whether you have read their message unless you reply to them or aff the contact to the address book.

This feature not only provides privacy but also lets users have control over interactions.