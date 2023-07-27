Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears' powerful message on fame in new song 'Mind Your Business'

Musician Will.i.am, who recently collaborated for the fourth time with Britney Spear in their new song Mind Your Business, has opened up about his experience and told how Britney sings about the price of fame in their new song.



Mind Your Business is the fourth collaboration between Britney and Will.i.am after Big Fat Bass, Scream and It Should Be Easy. The track was released on July 21.

Will.i.am reveals Britney Spears' powerful message on fame in new song 'Mind Your Business'

In an interview with This Morning, Will.i.am opened up about his experience of recording a new song with Britney.



He said that Britney talks about the price of fame in the current era where people are forced to share each and every monent of their life. He added that famed people don't get the privilege to simply go to a supermarket or Tesco.

He continued, "You can't go out without a price being on a photo."

The singer previously said that he was a fan of Britney for years until they met for the first time in 2007 in Portugal, reports Dailymail.

He said, "When I heard Toxic, I was like what the F is this? This is the most awesome wow sauce."

Will.i.am revealed that Britney is so inspired about making new music and she is ready to burst.

He hailed her co-singer by describing her as having love and passion, perspective and introspective, adding that Britney has loads of ideas for new songs.