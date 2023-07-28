Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater's wife has finally addressed his new relationship with Ariana Grande

Lilly Jay, the estranged wife of actor Ethan Slater, has broken her silence regarding his new romance with pop sensation Ariana Grande.

Jay, who celebrated four years of marriage with Slater last fall, before he filed for divorce this week, opened up about his relationship with his Wicked costar, 30-year-old Grande.

"[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl," Jay told Page Six. "My family is just collateral damage," she added, expressing the impact of Slater's new relationship on her and their son.

"The story is her and Dalton," she added.

Last week, a source confirmed the separation between Slater and Jay. On Wednesday, the actor officially filed for divorce in New York City, although the reason for their split was not disclosed.

Ethan Slater, known for his role in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, once shared heartfelt posts about Jay on his now-private Instagram account.

He previously posted a Mother's Day tribute, which Grande "liked," expressing Jay's role as a loving and wonderful mother to their child.

Their separation comes after years of a committed relationship, and Slater celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with a touching tribute, calling Jay his "best friend" and reflecting on their journey together: "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet."

As for Ariana Grande, she parted ways with husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year after nearly two years of marriage.