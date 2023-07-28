Donald Trump vows to stay in White House race even if convicted, sentenced

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

Despite being bogged down by legal challenges, former US president Donald Trump remains adamant to press ahead with his 2024 Oval Office bid even if convicted and sentenced in a secret documents case, US media reported Friday.

While speaking on a radio show, the Republican forerunner was asked about the cases and indictments he is facing as the presidential elections draw near.

A day earlier, federal prosecutors added three felony counts to the indictment against Trump over his alleged mishandling of secret documents after leaving the White House.

Donald Trump responded if would cease his presidential bid: “Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could."

"And even the radical left crazies are saying not at all, that wouldn’t stop [me] — and it wouldn’t stop me either. These people are sick. What they are doing is absolutely horrible," he added.

Trump said previous presidents including Barack Obama and George W Bush "took documents," suggesting falsely that his predecessors had engaged in conduct similar to the alleged crimes for which he has been charged.

"Nobody has ever gone through this. This is crazy," he added, mischaracterising the law and a previous civil dispute over presidential documents to argue that he had done nothing wrong.

the 77-year-old is the first incumbent or former president in the history of the US to be indicted in criminal charges. He is also the first-ever president who was impeached twice.

First, he was indicted in April for paying hush money to an adult film star Stormy Daniels and then he was indicted a second time in June in the classified documents case, accused of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defense information after leaving the White House.

He consistently denied all the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier he also announced that he received a "target" letter from the Department of Justice on January 6 probe, while admitting that he was bothered by the jury investigations against him. He regarded the DOJ as a weapon of Democrats.