Jamie Lee Curtis talks about her climate crisis graphic novel 'Mother Nature'

By
Web Desk

July 28, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis is highlighting environmental threats in her graphic novel Mother Nature
Jamie Lee Curtis is highlighting environmental threats in her graphic novel 'Mother Nature'

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently talked about her upcoming graphic novel Mother Nature, in which she highlights damage done to the environment by humans.

In her interview with PEOPLE, she revealed that she conceived the idea for a screenplay in her teens, which would revolve around an existential climate crisis, envisioning the consequences of Mother Nature's retaliation against humanity.

Fast forward to the present, she recently acquired a Karl Stevens illustration for her husband, filmmaker Christopher Guest, and a conversation with the artist sparked the idea of turning her screenplay into a graphic novel.

“Karl said, ‘That’s a graphic novel,’ she recalls. “And ‘graphic’ is how we would describe the violence against the universe that has been perpetrated by humans. It's graphic violence. And the graphic part of the book, by the way, is all mine. As it turns out, I have a very dark imagination, with a capital V and capital D.”

The graphic novel, slated for release on August 8, coincides with a period of record-breaking heatwaves, drawing attention to the urgency of climate change.

Despite her aversion to fear, Curtis candidly admits, “Right now, with climate change, I’m scared s---less.” She asserts that getting scared is an effective way to grab attention and prompt action.

Through Mother Nature, Curtis aspires to inspire readers to make small yet significant decisions that benefit the environment, such as reducing meat consumption and eliminating single-use plastic. 

As a mother of two daughters, she uses her platform to raise awareness about climate change and motivate individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding the planet's future.

