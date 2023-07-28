Christine Baumgartner spotted running errands amid Kevin Costner divorce





Christine, the estranged wife of actor Kevin Costner, was seen running errands in Montecito, California, following her recent Hawaiian vacation with her three kids.

The 49-year-old former handbag designer was photographed filling up her Range Rover at a gas station, sporting a sleeveless pink-and-black top and wide-leg, light-wash jeans.

Last week, Christine enjoyed a sun-soaked Hawaiian vacation with her children Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, whom she shares with Costner, 68. The Yellowstone actor is also a father to three adult children from his previous marriage and one son with a former partner.

During the Hawaiian getaway, Christine was spotted having fun on the beach with her daughter Grace, taking selfies and posing by the water. She was also seen spending time with Josh Connor, a financier living nearby in California.

Recently, Christine was granted $129,000 per month in child support from the Thirteen Days actor amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. However, she is legally required to move out of the $145 million compound she and Costner shared by the end of July.

Before the Hawaiian trip, Costner took his three teenagers to British Columbia, causing him to be away for a court date. His legal team clarified that the trip had been planned well in advance.

Despite the contentious child-support battle, Costner's team assured that shared custody between the pair remains an option for the teenagers. Once Christine finds a new residence, the children may come and go between both parents' homes.

Christine filed for divorce from Kevin Costner on May 1, ending their 18-year marriage.