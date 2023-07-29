Prince Harry pens personal letter to King Charles to explain himself

Before returning to the UK, Meghan Markle's husband Prince Harry reportedly sent a secret note to King Charles to clear his position.

The Duke of Sussex wrote a personal latter to his father in a bid to explain himself after their relationship 'hit rock bottom' following his exit from the royal family and interviews.

The royal family was deeply hurt by Harry's allegations in his tell-all chat with US TV host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and the Duke tried to explain himself in the note.



Charles was also left heartbroken by his son's decision to take part in the interview, alongside wife Meghan Markle, where the pair unexpectedly made a slew of allegations against the family.



The couple's claims sent shockwaves across the world as they revealed that an unnamed member of the family commented on how “dark” their unborn children would be, while Meghan alleged she received no help when she was battling suicidal thoughts.



Harry, according to a media outlet, was "forced to write letters" to his father due to a "complete communication breakdown".

The letter in question saw the Duke "outline his reasons for leaving" while promising to "respect the institution", sources told The Mirror.

Elsewhere in the controversial interview, Harry told Oprah that his father and brother were “trapped” in the institution and wouldn't be able to leave if they wanted to.



Charles and William were left outraged by Harry's shocking claims. “Truth be told, Harry didn’t really know what to expect before he came home, which is why he reached out before seeing everyone," a source claimed.

There had been a kind of unspoken agreement between everyone to park whatever has been on each person’s mind, and solely concentrate on supporting the Queen ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.

The source added: "The feeling inside the camp was that it wasn’t the time nor the place to go over things, especially at such an emotional time for everybody involved."