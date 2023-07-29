The Exorcist, Chucky, and Universal Monsters take center stage at Halloween Horror Nights 2023

Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are set to unleash terror and excitement as they announce the chilling additions of The Exorcist and Chucky to the lineup of haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights 2023.

Attendees can brace themselves for heart-pounding experiences in three new houses: The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, and Universal Monsters: Unmasked. The event is scheduled to commence on September 1.

The Exorcist: Believer is not a direct adaptation of the iconic 1973 film, which still holds its reputation as one of the scariest movies ever made. Instead, it takes inspiration from Universal Pictures' new horror film, produced by Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment. The eerie journey begins on a bustling Haiti street market, where an enigmatic folk doll, possessing three eyes, becomes the gateway to a demonic realm.

Fans of the infamous killer doll are in for a treat with the Chucky house. Based on the successful USA and Syfy TV series, as well as the cult classic films, Chucky takes center stage in his own haunted house for the first time.

Unlike previous Halloween Horror Nights where Chucky appeared in scare zones, this iteration places him as the malevolent star, turning the haunted house into a gruesome slaughterhouse, taking out every unfortunate soul who dares to enter.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked calls upon the rich legacy of Universal's classic monsters. This chilling house will transport guests into the dark and damp Catacombs of Paris, where countless skeletal remains and sinister secrets reside.

These three new houses join the previously announced Stranger Things and The Last of Us experiences, promising an unforgettable and spine-chilling Halloween Horror Nights.

The frightful event will run on select nights from September 1 to November 4 at Universal Orlando Resort and from September 7 to October 31 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Horror enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike should mark their calendars for this ultimate scarefest.



