Wax figure of Benazir Bhutto to be unveiled at Dubai's Madame Tussauds

Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto. — Reuters/File

FM Bilawal Bhutto to attend unveiling ceremony in Dubai.

He will hold meeting with counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Bilawal will offer condolences to UAE president on brother's demise.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 30 (tomorrow), where he will attend an unveiling ceremony of wax figure of his late mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.

During his visit, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.

“In Dubai, the Foreign Minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of wax figure of the first Pakistani personality, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds,” the statement added.

Benazir was the first woman to be elected as the prime minister of Pakistan twice. She was assassinated in a gun and bomb attack on December 27, 2007, after leaving her party's last rally in Rawalpindi‚ two weeks before the scheduled general election of 2008 in which she was a leading opposition candidate.

Bilawal will also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, brother of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, president of the UAE.

The foreign minister’s upcoming visit reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries, the FO said.

"Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnerships," it added.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences to the UAE president over his brother's demise on a day-long visit to the country.



He was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and special assistant Tariq Fatemi to UAE.