This what's taking up your iPhone's storage

If your iPhone's storage is filling up fast, you may possibly have a hidden culprit, taking up a good chunk of the storage silently.

However, as users are discovering, this problem is not difficult to solve.

You probably already know that if photos and videos build up in your iPhone, they can take up tonnes of space.

Luckily, the problem has an easy fix, and you can clear out your storage by deleting duplicates or downloading them to another cloud storage service.

However, this is what's taking up so much space:

1. Your 4K setting

The hidden culprit taking up so much space in your iPhone is the 4K setting when you take a video.

This setting is available on iPhone 8 and later models.

Videos taken with this setting take up a shocking amount of space. For instance, a 60-second video filmed in the 4K setting takes up a whopping 475 MB, whereas a 10-minute 4K video can take up to 4 GB of storage.

2. RAW photos

This is the raw photo data your camera stores when you take a photo, without processing or compressing it.

While a compressed JPEG takes up about 1 MB of space, a RAW photo takes up 25 MB.

How do I turn it off?

To ensure your videos don't take up so much space, turn the 4K setting off by going to Settings > Camera > Record Video.

A list of video quality options to record from will appear. In this list, the first three are in HD, while the last three are in 4K.

If you need saving storage, choose one of the first three HD options.

While the 4K setting gets you high-quality video, transferring the video off your device after recording is recommended.

To turn off the RAW photos setting, go to Settings > Camera > Formats, then toggle off Apple ProRAW.