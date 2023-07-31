Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'

Sofia Vergara reportedly has a hot temper

Sofia Vergara did not give the 'down-to-earth' celebrity vibe to Teresa Giudice, as her past experience with the Colombian star was evidence of it.

Appearing on the Namaste B$tches podcast, The Real Housewives of New Jersey recalled a previous unpleasant interaction with the Modern Family alum in 2017, where the latter was allegedly reluctant to share a snap with the former.



“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” the reality star remembered.

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody. [She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

She added, “I saw her whole demeanour, and then I heard her say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you."

"I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from," the RHONJ star said.

Giudice also reminded Vergara of her humble beginnings.

“It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Giudice said.

“I’m so not a fan of her.”