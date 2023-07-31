Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall wedding was 'shunned' by THIS family member

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot twelve years ago.



The couple, who actively enjoys PDA despite their royal status, has an important member of the family against their union.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Mike’s father Philips reveals the groom’s grandmother did not approve of Zara.

He told the outlet: "Linda's mum [Mike's grandmother] was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned. But right from the start the whole family was just lovely."

He added: "I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other."

Meanwhile, Mike confessed that Zara is the love of his life.

"I've never been in love before, but Zara is the love of my life. No doubt,” he confessed.