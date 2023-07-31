 
menu menu menu

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall wedding was 'shunned' by THIS family member

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall tied the knot twelve years ago.

The couple, who actively enjoys PDA despite their royal status, has an important member of the family against their union.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Mike’s father Philips reveals the groom’s grandmother did not approve of Zara.

He told the outlet: "Linda's mum [Mike's grandmother] was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned. But right from the start the whole family was just lovely."

He added: "I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other."

Meanwhile, Mike confessed that Zara is the love of his life.

"I've never been in love before, but Zara is the love of my life. No doubt,” he confessed.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distanced from royal

Meghan Markle 'bosom buddie' George Clooney getting distanced from royal
Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham video

Prince Harry called David Beckham out of 'fear' of Victoria Beckham
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have 'capacity to surprise'
Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

Swifties open purses to cause bonanza in U.S. economy

Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career

Meghan Markle set for new bombshell TV interview amid rumours of her new career
Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'

Sofia Vergara was accused of being 'rude'
Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies

Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies
Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video

Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video
Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in intimate Italian ceremony

Ashley Cole ties the knot with Sharon Canu in intimate Italian ceremony