Meghan Markle 'friends' very 'protective' as Duchess loses Hollywood bigwigs

Meghan Markle is strongly supported by famous people in California despite losing Hollywood friends.



The Duchess of Sussex has found a new pal in agent Ari Emanuel, who is really protective of her.

A Hollywood agent said: "Ari and his wife are part of Meghan's new friendship group. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her.

Meghan is also close friends with makeup mogul Victoria Jackson.

A source in Montecito said: "Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”

"Victoria knows all about building a brand but also about giving back,' the source said. 'She's advising Meghan on many levels."