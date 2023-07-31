 
Meghan Markle 'friends' very 'protective' as Duchess loses Hollywood bigwigs

July 31, 2023

Meghan Markle is strongly supported by famous people in California despite losing Hollywood friends.

The Duchess of Sussex has found a new pal in agent Ari Emanuel, who is really protective of her.

A Hollywood agent said: "Ari and his wife are part of Meghan's new friendship group. Meghan has a close-knit circle of friends who are very protective of her.

Meghan is also close friends with makeup mogul Victoria Jackson.

A source in Montecito said: "Victoria is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other.”

"Victoria knows all about building a brand but also about giving back,' the source said. 'She's advising Meghan on many levels."

