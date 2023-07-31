Judi Dench gives update on health: 'I can’t see on a film set any more'

Judi Dench was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2012

The Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench updated fans about her health and revealed that she can’t see on a film set anymore.

Judi previously shared that she was gradually losing her vision due to macular degeneration.

According to Metro.co.uk, the Victoria and Abdul actress unveiled in an interview about her vision: “I mean, I can’t see on a film set anymore, and I can’t see to read, so I can’t see much. But, you know, you just deal with it. Get on”, she said.

However, she did not stop herself from working, rather, she tried to find out alternative ways of reading and learning scripts.

“It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory”, told Judi to the Notebook magazine of The Mirror.

The 80-year-old actress wishes to continue her work despite her health condition, which was diagnosed to her in 2012.

In February, she appeared in the Graham Norton Show where she said: “It has become impossible and because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page.”

Judi Dench’s diagnosis of macular degeneration have not caused her total blindness, but it has made her daily life activities, that include reading scripts and recognizing faces, difficult for her.