 
menu menu menu

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones cozy up on yacht together

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones cosy up on a yacht together
Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones cosy up on a yacht together

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas were spotted enjoying some time on a yacht on Sunday in Portofino, Italy. Catherine looked absolutely stunning in a long boho maxi dress which featured a halter neck.

She accessorized with big golden earrings as well as a beaded necklace and oversized sunglasses. Her dark hair was tied back into a low bun as she leaned into her husband’s side.

Michael, on the other hand, looked as comfortable as ever in a pair of burgundy shorts along with a grey t-shirt and a baseball cap to protect him from the sun. They were joined by several of their friends on the yacht as they enjoyed a buffet and shared some intimate moments.

Michael has been married to Catherine, who is nearly three decades younger than him since 2000 as they said their vows in the Plaza Hotel in NYC. Catherine spoke about how the pair met in 2001, revealing:

“We met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival...I think it was 1996! I had been told Michael Douglas wanted to meet me. I was a little nervous because I didn't quite know what he wanted to meet me about.”

She added: “Nine months later, I'm still having long conversations with him on the phone, having great dinner dates, constantly wondering, ‘Why are we not together?’ We looked at each other one day and said, ‘We're having a lot of fun together.’”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘simmering and stewing with anger and hurt’

Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘simmering and stewing with anger and hurt’
Tom Hiddleston returns for 'Loki' season 2 to save the multiverse from collapse video

Tom Hiddleston returns for 'Loki' season 2 to save the multiverse from collapse
ITV chef James Martin makes first appearance since bullying allegations

ITV chef James Martin makes first appearance since bullying allegations
Todd Chrisley’s request for house arrest declined after kids’ claims of ‘asbestos’ in prison

Todd Chrisley’s request for house arrest declined after kids’ claims of ‘asbestos’ in prison
Mini-documentary on celebrity yachting features Meghan Markle

Mini-documentary on celebrity yachting features Meghan Markle

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concludes after 173 concerts across the globe

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concludes after 173 concerts across the globe
Ashley Graham addresses THAT Hugh Grant interview from Oscars 2023 video

Ashley Graham addresses THAT Hugh Grant interview from Oscars 2023
Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List

Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List
Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge

Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge