BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy

K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook gave a performance of his solo track Seven on the music show Inkigayo. To no one’s surprise, the singer ended up taking home the music show win competing against NCT Dream and New Jeans.





His performance left his fans in awe, but one fan expressed her love for the song a bit strongly. Netizens soon took to the internet to point out the moment, expressing their amusement at the fan’s passion.

It soon caught Jungkook’s attention as well, as he took to Weverse to ask the fan to come out and reveal themself. “Who is that unique person at 3:37?… Come out, over (as in radio signal).”

He then went on to mention the fan in his live broadcast as well, claiming his staff at HYBE had told him that his performance had become “controversial” because of the moment.

“Who was it? Who are you? I can’t sleep because I need to know. Who was it at 3:37? Monday, Tuesday, lol, who are you? I was just resting at home when an employee at the label told me there was a controversy over the encore performance, so I looked it up. Who are you?”

Fans took the jokes in stride with one fan tweeting: “Ah, there is controversy surrounding Jungkook’s encore performance because although he sings super well, ARMY doesn’t, LOL.”