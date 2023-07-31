Vick Hope talks racial diversity and depression ahead of wedding Calvin Harris

In a stunning photoshoot with Arcadia, Vick Hope appeared to be ready for her wedding with DJ Calvin Haris. The 33-year-old radio host looked gorgeous as she showcased two white dresses for the digital cover feature, in which she spoke openly about topics such as racial diversity and the tragic loss of her friend to suicide.

Vick, whose father is a Geordie and mother is Nigerian Igbo, was raised in Newcastle. She discussed her experiences growing up as a mixed-race individual and emphasized the importance of having open discussions, regardless of one's background.

During her time hosting the BBC Sounds program Songs to Live By, which celebrates black culture, Vick dedicated herself to elevating the voices of black individuals.

She explained: “We would talk about the struggles, everything from Civil Rights to the Windrush and get to understand the obstacles our older guests had overcome and the obstacles that our younger guests were still overcoming – understand how far we have come and how far we have to go, our roots with a double o and our routes with ou.”

Vick was also committed to bringing attention to significant topics through her show Life Hacks, with the first episode focusing on suicide. This was a subject close to Vick's heart, as she had lost a friend to suicide.

During the episode, Vick spoke to a caller who shared their experience of overcoming depression and turning their life around.

Vick confessed: “I remember thinking I wish my friend had heard this… I wish he knew there was light coming because maybe he would still be here…”