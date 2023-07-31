Cardi B faces legal consequences after mic toss at fan during live performance

Cardi B faces legal consequences after mic toss at a fan during live performance

Musician Cardi B, who recently tossed a mic toward a fan in retaliation to the fan throwing liquid at her during a live performance at Drai's nightclub, has now been listed as the suspect in a battery case and she might have to face legal consequences for her action.



The woman on whom the rapper hurled the mic reported the incident to Las Vegas Metro PD.

According to TMZ, the woman told the police that she was hit by the mic thrown from the stage.

Earlier, it was reported that Cardi B retaliated to a fan (woman) throwing some kind of liquid towards the singer, by throwing a mic towards her.

The mic has reportedly hit two women including the one drink thrower and it hasn't been known which of the women went to police to report the incident.

Before the incident, Cardi B and her DJ asked the audience to splash water at her to cool her off but she didn't like whatever the woman threw at her later during the show.

Cardi's rep has not responded to the publications' (TMZ) request for a comment on the incident.

