 
menu menu menu

Cardi B faces legal consequences after mic toss at fan during live performance

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Cardi B faces legal consequences after mic toss at a fan during live performance

Musician Cardi B, who recently tossed a mic toward a fan in retaliation to the fan throwing liquid at her during a live performance at Drai's nightclub, has now been listed as the suspect in a battery case and she might have to face legal consequences for her action.

The woman on whom the rapper hurled the mic reported the incident to Las Vegas Metro PD.

According to TMZ, the woman told the police that she was hit by the mic thrown from the stage.

Earlier, it was reported that Cardi B retaliated to a fan (woman) throwing some kind of liquid towards the singer, by throwing a mic towards her. 

The mic has reportedly hit two women including the one drink thrower and it hasn't been known which of the women went to police to report the incident.

Before the incident, Cardi B and her DJ asked the audience to splash water at her to cool her off but she didn't like whatever the woman threw at her later during the show.

Cardi's rep has not responded to the publications' (TMZ) request for a comment on the incident. 

More From Entertainment:

Nacho Figueras lends support to Harry as King Charles shuns his son

Nacho Figueras lends support to Harry as King Charles shuns his son
Cardi B ASKED fans to splash her with water before she hurled mic at them

Cardi B ASKED fans to splash her with water before she hurled mic at them
Ariana Grande gains from reports about divorce video

Ariana Grande gains from reports about divorce

Rita Wilson's song 'When This Is Over' gains spotlight on Spotify playlist

Rita Wilson's song 'When This Is Over' gains spotlight on Spotify playlist
Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Harry and Meghan urged to seek advice from David and Victoria Beckham

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances

Lady Gaga announces return to Las Vegas with highly anticipated Jazz & Piano performances
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth enjoy double date with wives in Byron Bay
Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla? video

Prince William needs Harry by his side amid Kate's feud with Camilla?
BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy

BTS’ Jungkook responds to his encore performance controversy