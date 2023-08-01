Meghan Markle to make major announcement about next move on her 42nd birthday

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who will turn 42 on August 4, could make a crucial announcement regarding her future plans on her big day.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is going though a difficult period of her new life with Harry in the US, will reveal her next steps this week.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly been in hot water since their six-episode docuseries failed to make the Emmy Award shortlist earlier this month.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also ended their multi-million-pound Spotify deal just last month. The California-based couple is also allegedly being shunned by some of their Hollywood friends.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to live a life of their choice, currently face uncertainty on what they will get up to next.



Meghan "might well announce her next move on her birthday", said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.



"Don't forget the Sussexes do have a habit of surprising us," adding: "But otherwise we'll have to wait and see what her new agent comes up with," Fitzwilliams told OK!.