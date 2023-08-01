Going viral shirtless: President Biden enjoys beach time and biking

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden enjoying their private time at Delaware Beach. Twitter

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden recently took to the charming streets of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for a bike ride, and the locals couldn't contain their excitement. Moreover, netizens liked a picture of him shirtless captured at the right moment. The photo went viral on the social media platforms.

The 80-year-old president sparked a social media frenzy on Sunday when the picture of him sunbathing shirtless on a Delaware beach surfaced online.

Biden has been making headlines for some candid moments during his time off, including a viral picture of him sunbathing shirtless on the same beach, but it's clear that the Bidens know how to have some good old-fashioned fun.

As the Bidens pedalled through the picturesque coastal town, they were greeted by an enthusiastic crowd armed with mobile phones, ready to capture the moment. Shouts of joy and cheers echoed through the streets as the locals caught a glimpse of the presidential couple riding their bikes.

Earlier, the president made headlines when a journalist vacationing in Rehoboth captured a candid shot of him sunning himself shirtless on the beach. Clad in long blue swimming trunks, blue tennis shoes, a backward baseball cap, sunglasses, and nothing else, Biden seemed to be relishing a beautiful day on the sand.

His snapshot was captured by Eric Geller, a journalist who happened to be vacationing in the area. He shared the photo on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "President Biden is enjoying a gorgeous beach day here in Rehoboth."

Geller, who stumbled upon this rare sight, shared his encounter with Politico, revealing he was merely walking along the shoreline when he decided to capture three candid shots of the president.



Unlike some other world leaders who have sought to project strength by posing shirtless, Biden's beach outing appeared more like a laid-back day to catch some rays.

As the oldest president in history and with aspirations for a second term in 2024, Biden's physical health and activities have become subjects of interest for Americans. However, these glimpses into his personal life show a president who, like any other, knows how to cherish moments with loved ones and unwind from the pressures of the office.



The Bidens' bike ride and beach outing are snapshots of a couple living life to the fullest, even amidst the demands of the presidency. And as they continue to make headlines for their relatable and endearing moments, one thing is clear: whether on two wheels or on sandy shores, the Bidens know how to seize the day and make the most of it.

While shirtless photos of political figures are not entirely unheard of, this particular picture stood out for its lack of ostentation. Unlike Vladimir Putin's horse-riding antics or Donald Trump's Photoshop endeavors, there was no evident attempt to flex muscles or show off Biden's chest.



As White House reporters had earlier seen him sitting under an umbrella with First Lady Jill Biden, still donning a blue polo shirt, it seems he had no intention of making a public display.