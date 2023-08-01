Angus Cloud had ‘severe’ mental health condition before sudden death

Euphoria actor, Angus Cloud, had been going through a lot mentally before his untimely death confirmed on Monday, July 31, 2023, via TMZ.

When the actor's loved ones announced the news of his death, they shared about his mental health battles.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” they said in the statement released to the outlet.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Cloud “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” after he returned from Ireland after he laid his father to rest.

“Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief,” the source added.

The actor was quite close to his father, Conor Hickey, who died in May after a short illness. Just two weeks before his own death, Cloud shared a sweet post in remembrance of his late father.

He had buried his remains merely a week before in Ireland.

Moreover, just a few months before his death, the late actor had even talked about how he disliked being famous.



“I don’t like people noticing me on the street,” he confessed to i-D in March. “I’m really paranoid. I feel like I’m always looking over my shoulder.”

“I do always show love to people who approach me, but some people just run up and just shove their phone in my face. Dude, I’m not a clown at a carnival,” he added. “But I love when people ask for my autograph. It’s only happened a couple times.”

He also admitted that him starring in the hit HBO show had never been about getting famous like others who were “trying” to do so.

“They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top.’ For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”