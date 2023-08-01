 
Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' release postponed by censor board?

By
Web Desk

August 01, 2023

OMG 2 trailer is expected to release in the next few days
'OMG 2' trailer is expected to release in the next few days

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film OMG 2, which was slated to release on August 11, was reportedly postponed by the Censor Board.

The board reported many major faults in OMG 2 which is why it  demanded for 35 cuts in the film. Not just that, it also demanded for a change in Kumar’s character from Lord Shiva to messenger of Lord Shiva.

Akshay Kumars OMG 2 release postponed by censor board?

Reports have now unveiled that the trailer of the movie will release in the next few days as it has received a U/A certification from the board. However, there will not be any grand launch event held for the occasion.

Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also never did not have a grand trailer launch event; rather they were released directly on social media.

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 OMG that featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role, reports India Today.

