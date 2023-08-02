Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle's former pal Lizzie Cundy has lashed out at Prince Harry's sweetheart for her claims about Former Spice girl Victoria Beckham.



Lizzie also revealed initial reaction of the Duchess to seeing Victoria Beckham at a charity event in 2013, saying: "Meghan's face lit up like a Christmas tree" during their encounter on the red carpet.

Lizzie spoke of Meghan and Victoria's relationship amid reports that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry believed Beckhams had been leaking stories to the press.

Speaking to the Mirror, Lizzie, who was with the former Suits star when she first saw Posh Spice at the Global Gift Gala in 2013, said: "Meghan is saying that Victoria leaked stories. The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event and I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it.



"Meghan was so thrilled to see Victoria Beckham. She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!"

"It was crazy, I thought 'You've got to calm down and be cool', now Harry has apparently listened to Meghan claiming Victoria has done stories saying where Meghan was going to go. There were places Victoria told Meghan to go to when she came to London and they started appearing in the press," she added.



Ahead of her royal marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan wrote a piece on her now-defunct blog, The Tig, about her "closest friends" – with David and Victoria being just two of the names on there.

Now, they are said to no longer be on speaking terms with the Beckham's distancing themselves from the former actress.

Model and television star Lizzie went on: "This isn't the case, I was the one who knew Meghan before Harry and I saw the reaction to Victoria. She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn't need to leak stories, she doesn't need to do that. If anything, Victoria and David are real family people, they don't like the way Meghan has trashed the Royal Family and her own father.



"I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan. These are real big family people, there's no way Victoria would've leaked stories."