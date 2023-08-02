 
menu menu menu

Travis Scott shares key 'Utopia' concert update after Egypt row

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Travis Scott chooses Rome for Utopia
Travis Scott chooses Rome for 'Utopia'

Travis Scott has learned the hard way that safe spots were always better than tricky ones for his types of concerts.

Now, the Butterfly Effect rapper has chosen Rome to headline his Utopia concert after the Egypt snub.

Announcing on Instagram, the Antidote rap star unveiled the date of the show on Aug. 7.

Moreover, the rapper also released a movie with the same title to promote his fourth album in select AMC theatres.

Previously, the 32-year-old had set eyes on the Pyramids of Giza to kick off his long-awaited album promotion.

However, the Egyptian authorities poured water on his plans after they canceled the hip-hop star's planned show on multiple complaints of immoral activities in his previous concerts, including allegedly displaying satanic symbols.

Undeterred, the rapper at the time tweeted, "Egypt in the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep [you] posted on a date which will be soon love you all."

Despite Soctt's repeated pleas, the concert NOC was rejected, and the organizers, Live Nation Middle East, were forced to shelve the event.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift shares Eras Tour earnings with her team video

Taylor Swift shares Eras Tour earnings with her team
BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free suspended after clash with co-host during live broadcast

BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free suspended after clash with co-host during live broadcast

Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham
Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'

Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'
Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' blows Oliver Stone's mind

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' blows Oliver Stone's mind
Stephen Amell posts lengthy clarification after SAG-AFTRA remarks

Stephen Amell posts lengthy clarification after SAG-AFTRA remarks
King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle to become US president?

King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle to become US president?
Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys

Meghan Markle slammed for 'using people' amid row with Beckhams and Clooneys