Travis Scott shares key 'Utopia' concert update after Egypt row

Travis Scott chooses Rome for 'Utopia'

Travis Scott has learned the hard way that safe spots were always better than tricky ones for his types of concerts.

Now, the Butterfly Effect rapper has chosen Rome to headline his Utopia concert after the Egypt snub.

Announcing on Instagram, the Antidote rap star unveiled the date of the show on Aug. 7.

Moreover, the rapper also released a movie with the same title to promote his fourth album in select AMC theatres.



Previously, the 32-year-old had set eyes on the Pyramids of Giza to kick off his long-awaited album promotion.

However, the Egyptian authorities poured water on his plans after they canceled the hip-hop star's planned show on multiple complaints of immoral activities in his previous concerts, including allegedly displaying satanic symbols.

Undeterred, the rapper at the time tweeted, "Egypt in the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep [you] posted on a date which will be soon love you all."



Despite Soctt's repeated pleas, the concert NOC was rejected, and the organizers, Live Nation Middle East, were forced to shelve the event.