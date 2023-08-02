Hasan Minhaj being considered as best candidate to host Daily Show

Comedian Hasan Minhaj has recently been considered as a potential candidate for hosting Daily Show.



According to Variety, Comedy Central has not finalised its choice after the departure of Trevor Noah last year. But Hasan’s name has come up as a “likely successor” to Trevor.

Hasan has previously worked for Daily between 2014 and 2018 as well as hosted a Netflix weekly program Patriot Act.

In May, speaking to Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Hasan said, “I’m definitely open to the conversation.”

“It’s also a family conversation now. It’s a very different conversation then when I first got hired at the show when I was 29. My life is in a very different place. And so that’s a bigger life/family convo. It changes a lot of things,” explained the TV personality.

Hasan pointed out, “It’s an all-encompassing, all-consuming thing. And other people have to live with the consequences of what I say. And I just want to make sure everybody, if that were to ever come to fruition, ‘hey, are we all on board with this?’”

After Noah left the show, Comedy Central enlisted comedians like Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman, and Hasan to host the show as guests.

Earlier this year, Jen Flanz, executive producer of Daily, added, “I think there are a lot of people who want the job. I would like to see a lot of people do it before we make any kind of decision.”