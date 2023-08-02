 
menu menu menu

PTI expels Raja Riaz, Noor Alam and 11 others

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz (left) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan. — National Assembly website/File
Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz (left) and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman MNA Noor Alam Khan. — National Assembly website/File     

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday terminated the basic membership of its 13 more leaders for violating the former ruling party’s discipline and policies.

Those expelled include Raja Riaz — Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), MNA Noor Alam Khan — Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), MNA Nuzhat Pathan, MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and MNA Wajiha Qamar.

PTI dissident lawmakers Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Nawab Sher, Makhdoom Zada Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Afzal Khan Dhandla, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Amir Talal Gopang and Ahmed Hussain Dilber Hussain were also kicked out from the party today, read a statement shared by the Imran Khan-led party on its official Twitter handle.

The leaders were instructed not to use the party’s name or designation in any way.

In addition to this, the PTI secretary general served show-cause notices on ex-MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Shaukat for attending a meeting of a newly-established party without the approval of the former ruling party. He was asked to submit his response within two days.

Last week, the PTI also expelled former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan after he defected to the former party leader Pervez Khattak-led breakaway faction, the PTI Parliamentarians.

Several other PTI leaders including former KP lawmakers Wilson Wazeer, Ishtia Urmar, Iqbal Wazeer, Yaqoob Sheikh and Shafiq Afridi had also been expelled from the party.

Khattak, a former close aide of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, formed the PTI Parliamentarians, days after being thrown out of the party last month.

Announcing the formation of the new party, the former defence minister condemned May 9 attacks and violent protests.

"Our existence is directly linked to that of Pakistan. The PTI is now completely finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the former provincial chief minister, who holds an important position in the province's politics, said.

The politician, who served as the PTI's secretary general and chief minister of KP during the PTI government, was also sacked over his failure to respond to a “show cause notice” issued to him.

The PTI remains embattled, with its chairman facing several cases and a threat of disqualification while key party leaders have parted ways following May 9 — the day party workers wreaked havoc and attacked army installations.

Some of the former party members, considered close to the PTI chief previously, also dented Khan's party in Punjab as Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and other people formed the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in June.

More From Pakistan:

PTI could be declared ineligible for election symbol, warns ECP

PTI could be declared ineligible for election symbol, warns ECP
Senate refers Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 to standing committee amid opposition

Senate refers Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 to standing committee amid opposition
Certain actors in region trying to establish their hegemony: PM Shehbaz video

Certain actors in region trying to establish their hegemony: PM Shehbaz
Over 380 Pakistani migrants rescued in Libya's anti-trafficking raid: report

Over 380 Pakistani migrants rescued in Libya's anti-trafficking raid: report
Supreme Court asks Imran Khan to wait for IHC verdict in Toshakhana case

Supreme Court asks Imran Khan to wait for IHC verdict in Toshakhana case
SC rejects plea seeking full court in civilians' military trial case

SC rejects plea seeking full court in civilians' military trial case
ECP contempt case: Indictment deferred as Imran Khan again skips hearing

ECP contempt case: Indictment deferred as Imran Khan again skips hearing
Elections not possible in 90 days on new census: minister

Elections not possible in 90 days on new census: minister
Terror attacks: July second deadliest in 2023 with 124 fatalities

Terror attacks: July second deadliest in 2023 with 124 fatalities