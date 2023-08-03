 
menu menu menu

Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested for stalking

By
Web Desk

|August 03, 2023

Britney Spears's ex-husband Jason Alexander who was married to the singer for 55 hours in 2004 - was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee in connection with stalking, TMZ reported.

As per reports Alexander was in jail Wednesday, and it was not immediately clear if he was issued a bail amount or court date in connection with the charge.

While authorities have not named any other parties, Spears posted a dancing video from her Southern California home Tuesday, indicating it was unlikely the pop singer, who has a three-year restraining order against Alexander, was involved in the incident in Tennessee.

The latest arrest comes after Alexander married a woman named Rebecca Bell, as they obtained a marriage license before tying the knot on March 27, records obtained by Page Six showed.

It's not Alexander's first brush with stalking charges, as in June of 2022, he crashed the Grammy-winning singer's Thousand Oaks, California home, hours before she wed husband Sam Asghari.

Childhood friends Spears and Alexander wed at Las Vegas' Little White Chapel in a 4 a.m. ceremony in 2004, but the marriage only lasted a total of 55 hours before annulment.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s strategy to ‘reclaim the spotlight’ laid bare

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s strategy to ‘reclaim the spotlight’ laid bare
Harry and Meghan’s ‘highly sympathetic stories’ a bid to steer away bad press

Harry and Meghan’s ‘highly sympathetic stories’ a bid to steer away bad press
Prince Harry to use ‘de facto mouthpiece’ for royal war? video

Prince Harry to use ‘de facto mouthpiece’ for royal war?
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalize divorce agreement

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalize divorce agreement

‘Single’ Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara unable to find suitable match for Reese Witherspoon

‘Single’ Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara unable to find suitable match for Reese Witherspoon

Meghan Markle adopts key approach often used by Kate Middleton video

Meghan Markle adopts key approach often used by Kate Middleton
Sofia Richie opens up about her upcoming fashion line

Sofia Richie opens up about her upcoming fashion line
Meghan Markle taking a new approach to stay away from royal drama

Meghan Markle taking a new approach to stay away from royal drama
Tom Brady dating Irina Shayk to get back at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: Insider

Tom Brady dating Irina Shayk to get back at ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: Insider