Tom Brady acquires shares in Birmingham City, sworn in as board chairman

In this photo taken on July 20, 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a ceremony hosted by US President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. — AFP

Former US football superstar Tom Brady has acquired a minor stake in a professional football club Birmingham City, the club announced on its official Twitter account Thursday.

Tom Brady bid adieu to sports in February.

The National Football League’s (NFL) most Super Bowel winner has "entered a partnership" with Birmingham city’s new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

The former football star will assume responsibilities as a chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew's.

The 46-year-old will become chairman of a new advisory board.

Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner said on Twitter: "Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world-class,".

"Tom is both investing [as well as] committing his time and extensive expertise,” the statement added.

"As chair of the advisory board, Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men's, women's, and academy teams are going to benefit from [his] knowledge,” the statement read adding that "the goal that Tom has committed to is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football."

According to the club, the 46-year-old would also work closely with the board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities.

Tom Brady is among those US citizens who have invested in professional football clubs in England.

In May, former NFL star JJ Watt bought shares at Burnley, while actor and producer Michael B Jordan invested in Bournemouth last year.

American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, and NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook are also minority stakeholders in Leeds United, according to news reports.

The takeover of the Birminghmna city club was concluded in July by a US-based firm Shelby Companies Limited (SCL), — a subsidiary of Knighthead Capital Management.

This photo taken on January 1, 2023, shows Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warming up before playing against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. — AFP

As per the deal, SCL also became a majority shareowner of the previously Chinese-owned club, media reports indicated.

"Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me," Brady said.

"BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I'm excited to work alongside the board, management, and players to make our Second City club second to none,” the seven-time Super Bowel winner stated.

"I've been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I'm looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham."

Widely recognised as one of the greatest US footballers, the quarterback won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

His last season before his retirement ended this year in the Bucs' 31-14 play-off defeat in January.