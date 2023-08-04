Donald Trump indictment: Ex-president voices sadness over his persecution

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media while standing on the airport tarmac before leaving Washington. Twitter video.

Former US President Donald Trump appeared in a Washington court, displaying a mix of sadness and defiance as he pleaded not guilty to charges of election interference.

Trump, a prominent figure in the Republican party and a frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination, expressed his disappointment with the justice system of America while condemning the investigation against him as political persecution.

This may not be the final time he faces indictment, as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis recently said that her investigation into election interference in Georgia is nearing completion. That would mark as the fourth indictment.

During the court hearing, Donald Trump vehemently denied four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a potential 20-year prison sentence. Trump's legal team sought trial delays until after the upcoming election, while the prosecution aimed for a swift resolution.

Speaking to reporters outside his private plane, Trump criticised the investigation, describing it as a sad day for America. He lamented the condition of Washington DC, noting the "filth and decay" he witnessed on his second visit back since leaving office. Trump boldly labeled the charges as an attempt to persecute him, asserting, "If you can't prosecute them, persecute them."

The former president's appearance in court further divided the Republican party, with many members rallying around him despite the ongoing legal battles. Trump's Truth Social website showcased his defiance, proclaiming the need for "one more indictment to ensure my election" in 2024.

This hearing took place near the US Capitol, which holds significance as it was stormed by Donald Trump supporters on January 6th, 2021, in an attempt to overturn the election results. Notably, over 1,000 individuals who participated in the riot have faced charges in the same courthouse where Trump appeared.

The courtroom drama unfolded amidst heightened security measures, reflecting the gravity of the case and its potential impact on the political landscape. Trump's claims of persecution and his strong words against the state of the nation added fuel to an already contentious atmosphere.