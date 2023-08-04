Lizzo’s dancers accuse her of manipulation: ‘We’re constantly being gaslit!’

File Footage

Lizzo’s former backup dancers have lashed out at the singer after she responded to their allegations, saying she is being made a “villain” by the media.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the ex-dancers of the About Damn Time singer, who filed the lawsuit against her, said she “gaslit” them with her response to their lawsuit.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, the former backup dancers, were of the opinion that Lizzo solidified their claims with her social media statement.

"I think for me; it's just very interesting to be so open and genuine about the trauma that we experienced and to be open about the hurt that she caused us, for her to [respond back by] essentially gaslighting us,” Crystal said of the singer.

"She never acknowledged any of the claims [directly] that we have brought forward to the table,” she added.

“And so for it to be met with that, it just kind of solidifies the pattern that every time we bring up an issue, every time we advocate for ourselves, every time we speak up for ourselves, we're met with retaliation instead of 'OK, you experienced this. As an artist and what I represent, I don't want you to feel like I don't care about you. I don't want you to feel like I don't want to include you. I don't want you to feel like I'm body-shaming you. If this is what you're feeling, I might completely disagree with you but, I can at least try to hear you out to see how we can go moving forward.'"

"But we weren't met with that," she continued. "We were constantly being gaslit, and she's constantly deflecting. So it just further proves our point and solidifies the claims that we're making."

The backup dancers have accused the singer of alleged sexual harassment, fostering a hostile work environment and discrimination in the lawsuit filed against her, her company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of her dance team.

Reacting to their claims, Lizzo took to Instagram to say that the allegations hold no truth, adding that they are "outrageous" and "sensationalized.”

She added, "It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."



