Sarah Ferguson reveals sweet nickname of Princess Eugenie's second son

August 04, 2023

Sarah Ferguson has disclosed the nickname of her daughter Princess Eugenie’s second son Ernest, who was born on May 30.

Prince Andrew’s former wife revealed the grandson’s nickname on the latest episode her podcast Tea Talks, where she regularly shares updates about her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and three grandchildren.

Sarah said she calls Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s second son, Ernest George Ronnie, “Ernie Bernie.”

She further said Ernest's name reminds her of milk carts in reference to the Benny Hill song Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West).

Princess Eugenie announced the birth of her second son on Instagram on June 5.

Sharing a sweet photo of the son, Eugenie said, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

She further said her elder son Augie ‘is loving being a big brother already’.

