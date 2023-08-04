Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display

Prince Harry is allegedly letting tensions ‘come to light’ in his marriage to Meghan Markle, experts warn.



Claims and insights into the seemingly apparent tensions that underline baseline relationships among royals have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke all of her thoughts down in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, she touched upon everything and began by saying, "Was it wrong to sense an underlying tension and a lack of interaction between the duke and duchess?"

Because "it was certainly noticeable that the couple didn't look at each other at all" throughout the entirety of the video.

"Well, Harry gazed at Meghan, but she kept her eyes down and never looked at him, not once. At no point did their eyes meet, and no affectionate gazes were exchanged," she also noted.

In the middle of her piece, she also clarified that while "Some might think this is a loaded observation about what is only a brief promotional clip, but this is Harry and Meghan we are talking about."

Because "since day one, their every public appearance has been characterised by a glutinous show of overt affection. They hold hands, they constantly pat, touch, clutch and comfort–rub each other like two high-net-worth meerkats enjoying a grooming session."

She also added, "They delight in showing the world their delight in each other, even if that delight is not always entirely reciprocated in a wholly delightful way."

"And whether on Oprah or on a palace balcony, their eye contact is invariably intense and locked on, like radar gunsights," Ms Moir also added before signing off.