 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display

By
Web Desk

|August 04, 2023

Prince Harry is allegedly letting tensions ‘come to light’ in his marriage to Meghan Markle, experts warn.

Claims and insights into the seemingly apparent tensions that underline baseline relationships among royals have been shared by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke all of her thoughts down in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In it, she touched upon everything and began by saying, "Was it wrong to sense an underlying tension and a lack of interaction between the duke and duchess?"

Because "it was certainly noticeable that the couple didn't look at each other at all" throughout the entirety of the video.

"Well, Harry gazed at Meghan, but she kept her eyes down and never looked at him, not once. At no point did their eyes meet, and no affectionate gazes were exchanged," she also noted.

Prince Harry’s ‘tense’ relationship with Meghan Markle is on full display

In the middle of her piece, she also clarified that while "Some might think this is a loaded observation about what is only a brief promotional clip, but this is Harry and Meghan we are talking about."

Because "since day one, their every public appearance has been characterised by a glutinous show of overt affection. They hold hands, they constantly pat, touch, clutch and comfort–rub each other like two high-net-worth meerkats enjoying a grooming session."

She also added, "They delight in showing the world their delight in each other, even if that delight is not always entirely reciprocated in a wholly delightful way."

"And whether on Oprah or on a palace balcony, their eye contact is invariably intense and locked on, like radar gunsights," Ms Moir also added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flaunts impressive weight loss
Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Prince William and Kate left embarrassed after team's blunder

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi finally spill the beans on their intimate L.A wedding

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors

Zachary Levi voices frustration over SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions on actors
Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo

Shenae Grimes-Beech talks about Meghan Markle's '90210' cameo
Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park' video

Prince Harry making world ‘fear the worst’: ‘Meghan’s no walk in the park'
Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Dua Lipa shares sneak peek into making of ‘Barbie’ hit ‘Dance The Night’

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish honours late actor Angus Cloud with emotional tribute at Lollapalooza
Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team

Natalie Portman talks about owning a sports team