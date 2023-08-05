Will Meghan Markle ever return to acting?

Will Meghan Markle return to acting?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would not return to acting unless it is a ‘major, major movie’, royal expert Nick Bullen believes.



Speaking to Fox News Digital, the royal commentator said, "I don’t think there’s a world in which you’ll see Meghan going back into acting unless it’s a major, major movie."

He went on to say that Archie and Lilibet's doting mother's ambitions for reaching the top now are focused in a different direction.

“I honestly think she’s much more likely to be playing on a political stage than she is on an acting stage. Unless, of course, maybe Steven Spielberg or Ron Howard offers her a role in some major, major movie, and she’s the big star."

Nick further said, “I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions."

Meghan would also focus on philanthropy, he added.

Nick's remarks came as fans have started speculating Markle could return to acting, especially after she was signed by WME in April.