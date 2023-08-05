Prince Harry’s no more a ‘compassion crusader’ but a ‘deluded fool’

Royal experts have just started to ridicule the fact that Prince Harry’s gone from being a ‘compassion crusader’ to a ‘deluded fool’.

Royal author Jan Moir weighed in on the potential celebrations behind closed doors.

She started the entire conversation off by posing a question to the Sussexes.

In her piece for the Daily Mail, she wrote, "Tomorrow is Meghan's 42nd birthday, and I wonder what she will be reflecting upon as she blows out her candles in California."

"Perhaps she will exult in her triumphant exit from a cruel and wicked British institution which forced her to wear beige, denied her first choice of tiara and wasn't keen on hugs, the utter b****rds."

Or "Perhaps her mind will turn once more to that momentous New York night in May, when the infamous 'near-catastrophic car chase' resulted in an utterly catastrophic negative shift in public perception of the Sussexes."

Especially since it was at that moment that the duo saw overnight change.

"They went from being seen as compassion crusaders to deluded fools, mockingly exposed as a couple overinvested in their own importance and whirling around inside a tornado of unjustifiable paranoia," Ms Moir said.

"It was a seminal moment which resulted in more bad publicity, including cancelled broadcasting projects and being called 'grifters' by a Spotify executive,” she even went on to add.