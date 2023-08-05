 
menu menu menu

Japan's golden ex-bachelor, figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, breaks hearts with marriage news

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu competes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 10.
Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu competes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 10.

Yuzuru Hanyu, the celebrated figure skater from Japan who clinched an Olympic gold medal, revealed his marriage in a late Friday announcement. 

This news garnered congratulatory messages from his devoted fanbase, although a tinge of melancholy was palpable among some, as the charismatic 28-year-old is no longer romantically attainable.

While declaring his newfound marital status on X, the social media messaging platform previously known as Twitter, Hanyu chose not to disclose the identity of his partner.

"Thanks (to everyone) for supporting me always ... I've decided to get married this time," he said in the post.

"As I've lived with skating for 24 years, I've thought about various things particularly in the past several years over the fast-changing world including COVID-19 and natural disasters," he added.

The skater's hometown of Sendai suffered extensive damage from the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan's northeast coast in 2011.

Yuzuru Hanyu, who won Olympic gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Games, could not be reached immediately for direct comment.

There was a clear sense of loss in the reaction among many fans in and outside Japan, as "Hanyu loss" became a fast trending hashtag on social media.

"I'm taking Monday off due to 'Hanyu loss'," read on post on X, while another predicted many more fans would do the same.

On China's Weibo messaging app, another fan wrote "the world has become empty."

More From Sports:

Pakistan finalise squad for Asian volleyball championship

Pakistan finalise squad for Asian volleyball championship
Anwar Ali shines in English county on debut

Anwar Ali shines in English county on debut
Pakistan street child football team book spot in semi-finals of Norway Cup

Pakistan street child football team book spot in semi-finals of Norway Cup
Pakistan yet to register win in ongoing Asian Hockey Champions

Pakistan yet to register win in ongoing Asian Hockey Champions
Fury fight: 'Iron Mike' Tyson in Ngannou's corner

Fury fight: 'Iron Mike' Tyson in Ngannou's corner
Athletics chairwoman suspended runner's abysmal performance

Athletics chairwoman suspended runner's abysmal performance
Here is the amount Newcastle paid for Southampton's Tino Livramento

Here is the amount Newcastle paid for Southampton's Tino Livramento

Lionel Messi nets two goals for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup triumph

Lionel Messi nets two goals for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup triumph
How much has Chelsea paid for Brighton's Robert Sanchez?

How much has Chelsea paid for Brighton's Robert Sanchez?