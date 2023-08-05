Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

After receiving backlash for liking Jamie Foxx's controversial Instagram post, Jennifer Aniston explained that she did do it on purpose.

Taking to Instagram, she clarified that she did not mean to hurt Jews by liking the "Django Unchained" actor's post which read, "They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?"

Foxx's Instagram post sparked outrage, with hundreds of people calling antisemitism.

Aniston may have clarified his action after being caught by eagle-eyed fans, but few people know that she is still following an Instagram account known for attacking Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard.

Ahead of King Charles coronation, Aniston had liked a post shared by "Obviousbutamazing" Instagram account that had attacked Prince Harry and called him "the worst brother in the entire world.

The account, dubbed by many as "racist", openly abuses Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard.



