 
menu menu menu

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

By
Web Desk

|August 05, 2023

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

After receiving backlash for liking Jamie Foxx's controversial Instagram post, Jennifer Aniston explained that she did do it on purpose. 

Taking to Instagram, she clarified that she did not mean to hurt Jews by liking the "Django Unchained" actor's post which read, "They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?"  

Foxx's Instagram post sparked outrage, with hundreds of people calling antisemitism.

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

Aniston may have clarified his action after being caught by eagle-eyed fans, but few people know that she is still following an Instagram account known for attacking Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard.

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

 Ahead of King Charles coronation, Aniston had liked a post shared by "Obviousbutamazing" Instagram account that had attacked Prince Harry and called him "the worst brother in the entire world.

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

The account, dubbed by many as "racist", openly abuses Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Amber Heard.

Jennifer Aniston continues to like posts against Prince Harry and Meghan

"

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx apologises to Jewish community after controversial Instagram post

Jamie Foxx apologises to Jewish community after controversial Instagram post
Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous donation to food bank in Seattle video

Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous donation to food bank in Seattle
Sofia Vergara shares fun-filled snaps from Taylor Swift’s Eras show in L.A.

Sofia Vergara shares fun-filled snaps from Taylor Swift’s Eras show in L.A.

'Aquaman 2' director James Wan recuperating after hospitalization

'Aquaman 2' director James Wan recuperating after hospitalization
Meghan Markle likely to react after Victoria Beckham trolls her

Meghan Markle likely to react after Victoria Beckham trolls her
Simon Cowell dives into booze business with Miami distillery acquisition

Simon Cowell dives into booze business with Miami distillery acquisition
‘Now is eternal’: Terry Crews shares words of wisdom on his 55th birthday

‘Now is eternal’: Terry Crews shares words of wisdom on his 55th birthday
Mindy Kaling embraces her Swiftie fandom at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show in LA

Mindy Kaling embraces her Swiftie fandom at Taylor Swift's Era's Tour show in LA
Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'

Jacqueline Durran, costume designer, aims for timeless wardrobe in 'Barbie'