Meghan Markle ready to host 'British Royal Family' at 'White House'

|August 05, 2023

Meghan Markle is planning career move that could lead her to White House.

The Duchess of Sussex is contacting important people in America to secure herself a spot in politics.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that the mother-of-two "is writing to people to try and secure political positions."

He added: "I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane. Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."

The expert added: "Imagine a world in which she does make it to the White House, Prince Harry is the first husband. There’s a state visit, and what happens then if Meghan is hosting the British Royal Family at the White House? You’re going to want a front-row seat for that, aren’t you?"

