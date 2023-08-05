Meghan Markle ready to host 'British Royal Family' at 'White House'

Meghan Markle is planning career move that could lead her to White House.

The Duchess of Sussex is contacting important people in America to secure herself a spot in politics.

True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that the mother-of-two "is writing to people to try and secure political positions."



He added: "I think you’ll see [the Duke and Duchess of Sussex] working much more separately because brand Sussex is definitely on the wane. Now, I think you’ll see them concentrating on their individual brands to try and reclaim some of the ground."



The expert added: "Imagine a world in which she does make it to the White House, Prince Harry is the first husband. There’s a state visit, and what happens then if Meghan is hosting the British Royal Family at the White House? You’re going to want a front-row seat for that, aren’t you?"

