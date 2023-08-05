King Charles wears kilt as pressure mounts on Prince William

King Charles on Saturday attended the annual Mey Highland Games (MHG).



Sharing multiple pictures from the event, The Royal Family's official Instagram account wrote, "The King joined spectators in watching traditional sports and presented a trophy to the winning Tug of War team."



The king was seen in a Scottish dress amid mounting pressure on his son Prince William for not upholding the cultural and traditional values of Scotland.

The Prince of Wales has drawn criticism for refusing to wear a kilt, traditionally worn by men as part of Scottish Highland dress.



Prince William is the Lord of the Isles and holds at least 7 Scottish titles which include:

Duke of Rothesay

Earl of Carrick

Earl of Strathearn

Baron of Renfrew

The Lord of the Isles

Prince of Scotland

Great Steward of Scotland.