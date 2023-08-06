Drake snubs Jake Paul, bets $250k on Nate Diaz for $1,000,000

Some five months ago, Jake Paul cost Drake $400k

It seems Drake is not trusting boxer Jake Paul, with his money, as he ditched him to choose the UFC fighter Nate Diaz for their fight in American Airlines Center, Dallas, on Saturday night.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Canadian rapstar revealed he bet $250K on the MMA champ to win him $1 million.

“Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised,” he added.

Meanwhile, YouTuber-turned-boxer quickly responded to the hip-hop star on the platform, writing, “Drake is losing his bet.”

But the millionaire rapper has solid reasons to snub the 26-year-old as his stinging memories would be fresh when he threw $400,000 on the latter to K.O boxer Tommy Fury five months ago, but he lost at the end with the split decision.

Following his defeat, the Cleveland native apologised to the 36-year-old but blamed the five-time Grammy winner for his staggering £335,000 loss.

“**. This is Drake’s fault,” sarcastically punching the Hotline Bling rapper after the high-stakes fight.

“Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?" he said.

Adding, “It’s my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. He has won a lot more money betting on me before. He’s probably about even now.”

But the One Dance rapper's latest choice also baffled some as the newcomer 38-year-old will be stepping into the ring for the first time against the hot-favourite Paul.

“Why is Drake tryna lose money?” the boxer's rival KSI tweeted. “Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight…”

Meanwhile, it remains to see whether the infamous Drake Curse will break, as the rapper has a history of losing big bucks in bets on various major sports events.